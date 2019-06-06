Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1858.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 1871.46p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1813.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 1827.24p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---