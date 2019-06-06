sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

06.06.2019 | 12:31
Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

The results were as follows:


Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For		Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
David Thomson439,684,24598.62%6,132,2961.38%
James C. Smith440,847,21998.89%4,966,5791.11%
Sheila C. Bair445,345,68299.89%469,1730.11%
David W. Binet422,337,69494.73%23,473,3605.27%
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.422,229,42794.71%23,580,6635.29%
Michael E. Daniels435,940,44397.79%9,869,6092.21%
Vance K. Opperman430,123,73796.48%15,686,2983.52%
Kristin C. Peck437,876,72198.22%7,931,1151.78%
Barry Salzberg444,316,33699.67%1,486,4450.33%
Peter J. Thomson422,749,54294.83%23,052,6975.17%
Wulf von Schimmelmann438,610,21198.39%7,191,5021.61%

For other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
David CrundwellFrank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Corporate AffairsSenior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 416 649 9904+1 646 223 5288
david.crundwell@tr.comfrank.golden@tr.com

© 2019 PR Newswire