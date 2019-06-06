Thomson Reuters Corp - Result of AGM

Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Toronto.

All 11 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters board. Each director elected will continue to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Thomson Reuters or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.

% Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David Thomson 439,684,245 98.62% 6,132,296 1.38% James C. Smith 440,847,219 98.89% 4,966,579 1.11% Sheila C. Bair 445,345,682 99.89% 469,173 0.11% David W. Binet 422,337,694 94.73% 23,473,360 5.27% W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 422,229,427 94.71% 23,580,663 5.29% Michael E. Daniels 435,940,443 97.79% 9,869,609 2.21% Vance K. Opperman 430,123,737 96.48% 15,686,298 3.52% Kristin C. Peck 437,876,721 98.22% 7,931,115 1.78% Barry Salzberg 444,316,336 99.67% 1,486,445 0.33% Peter J. Thomson 422,749,542 94.83% 23,052,697 5.17% Wulf von Schimmelmann 438,610,211 98.39% 7,191,502 1.61%

For other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

