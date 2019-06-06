The former director of Fraunhofer ISE will be officially elected at a general assembly planned for September. The ESCM wants a strong Europe to be part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and also pay attention to sustainability.From pv magazine Germany. The board of the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has appointed Eicke Weber as provisional chairman. Official confirmation of the appointment is planned for a general assembly of members expected in September. The association, which unites European PV manufacturers, research institutes and equipment makers lobbies on behalf of its members' ...

