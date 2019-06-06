

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Thursday as hopes for more central bank stimulus helped offset worries surrounding slowing global growth.



The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy later today, with investors looking for a significant dovish shift from the central bank to spur growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 376.43 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was climbing 0.8 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.6 percent.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was fluctuating after the Italian maker withdrew its proposal to merge with French automaker Renault. Shares of the latter slumped more than 6 percent.



Credit Agricole shares were up half a percent. The French lender said its profitability - as measured by return on tangible equity - will slow down to 11 percent in 2022 from 12.7 percent in 2018.



Retail giant Carrefour declined 1.7 percent after attributing a recent increase in sales to its use of blockchain tracking.



Rémy Cointreau, a wine and spirits company, fell 1.4 percent after laying out its medium-term outlook.



Aviva Plc shares dropped 1.8 percent. The British insurer has unveiled plans to cut about 1,800 jobs across the group over the next three years, as part of its efforts to save 300 million pounds per year.



Drug major AstraZeneca advanced 1.4 percent. The company announced that the Phase III ELEVATE-TN trial of Calquence (acalabrutinib) met primary endpoint at interim analysis in previously-untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.



Entertainment One soared 15 percent. The company behind Peppa Pig denied media reports that President Mark Gordon would leave the company.



In economic releases, the euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter, mainly driven by household spending and investment, data from Eurostat showed.



GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially, in line with the previous estimate and bigger than the 0.2 percent growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2018. On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 1.2 percent in the first quarter.



Germany's factory orders expanded at a slower pace in April on weak domestic demand, data from Destatis showed.



Factory orders grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, weaker than the revised 0.8 percent increase seen in March. However, the latest increase was slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX