PARIS -- Pernod Ricard's 9th Responsib'ALL Day: 19,000 Employees Stop Working Globally to Engage in Circular Economy to 'Bring Good Times from a Good Place' Source: Pernod Ricard

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart, Sam's Club and Walmart.org double commitment for spring storm and flood disaster relief in the Midwest and South, bringing total support to $1 million Source: Walmart Inc.

IRVING, Texas -- Vizient Named as a Finalist for D CEO Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Award Source: Vizient, Inc.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Releases Corporate Sustainability Report Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

PROVO, Utah -- Vivint Smart Home Honored for Corporate Social Responsibility Source: Vivint Smart Home

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Foundation Donates $100,000 to Assist with Tornado Relief Source: Fifth Third Foundation

BOSTON -- Travelers Institute Hosts Every Second Matters? Symposium at Massachusetts General Hospital to Address Distracted Driving Epidemic Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

DENVER -- Newmont Goldcorp Ranked Top Miner on CR Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens List Source: Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

