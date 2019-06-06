

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $52.74 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $13.86 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $76.23 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $865.01 million from $729.98 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $76.23 Mln. vs. $33.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $865.01 Mln vs. $729.98 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX