

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's jobless rate eased in the first quarter, latest data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent in the first quarter from 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter. In the same quarter last year, jobless rate was 7.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 159,800 from 167,100 in the fourth quarter. The number of unemployed persons in the first quarter of 2018 was 194,100 persons.



The employment rate rose to 73.5 percent in the first quarter from 71.9 percent in the same quarter previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX