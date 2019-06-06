

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy expanded at a faster pace in first quarter, after slowing in the fourth quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, following a 1.0 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent after a 4.0 percent expansion in the previous quarter. Economists had expected a 5.0 percent growth.



The pace of expansion was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2017, when growth was 6.7 percent.



Non-adjusted GDP grew 5.0 percent annually following a 4.1 percent rise in the previous quarter.



