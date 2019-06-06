

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely forecast to keep refi rate at 0.00 percent and the marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.1230 against the greenback, 121.53 against the yen, 1.1179 against the franc and 0.8844 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX