ChartIQ Announces New CRO to Jump-Start Next Phase of Growth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / ChartIQ, a fast-growing financial technology company, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Julie Armstrong as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Armstrong brings a wealth of experience to ChartIQ, and will be responsible for executing all sales, marketing, and communications strategies worldwide.

As key evangelist for the ChartIQ suite of products - from its world-renowned charting software to Finsemble, its desktop integration platform - Armstrong will bolster the ChartIQ mission to deliver technologies to help the finance world work smarter. Armstrong previously held the independent board seat at ChartIQ for over two years.

"Julie adds tremendous expertise and strategic thinking to ChartIQ's growing leadership team," said Dan Schleifer, co-founder and CEO of ChartIQ. "Her experience in product strategy, combined with connecting customers, partners, and vendors is unparalleled."

Armstrong joins as the company enters its next phase of growth, following the recent announcement of a strategic investment in the company by Citi and a $17.4 million Series B funding round led by German investor Digital+ Partners.

Throughout her career Armstrong has remained committed to evolving the financial marketplace with new products and technologies, while remaining loyal to customers and teammates. For nine years Armstrong worked at Townsend Analytics (TA) where she held many roles-including head of sales, implementation, and multi-broker. After TA was acquired by Lehman Brothers, Armstrong was named the global account manager between the two firms. Armstrong's next role was at CME Group in business development, where she was a part of launching CME Co-Location Services in 2012. From there, she started the first Market Technology Sales team at CME Group, combining teams worldwide focused on selling market data, software executions tools including a trading and chat platform, co-location and connectivity. By the end of her tenure at CME Group Armstrong led a team of over forty employees focused on both sales and product development.

"I approach the marketplace with candor and a zeal for meaningful actions which will evolve our industry," Armstrong says. "Engaging with market participants and vendors around the globe to uncover new technology channels is my speciality. I plan to carry my experience whole-heartedly into my new role at ChartIQ."

As a fintech thought leader and visionary, in 2017, Armstrong received a Markets Media Women in Finance award in the Excellence in Exchange Technology category for her innovative work at CME Group, including the creation of the conference platform CME's Tech Talk, which ran for seven years in Chicago, New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv. Driven by her belief that evolution is fostered by collaboration, Armstrong helped create the first employee driven internal group at CME Group called the Women's Initiative Network (WIN).

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any application together to create modern, smart desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among their 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

