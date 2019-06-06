Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2019 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.1706 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 137216 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 9311 EQS News ID: 820733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2019 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)