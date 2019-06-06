Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2019 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1025.5734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8895 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 9319 EQS News ID: 820749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

