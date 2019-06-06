Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2019 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 171.0539 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29850 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 9317 EQS News ID: 820745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2019 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)