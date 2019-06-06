Internet Marketing Company: The Most Common Car Insurance Exclusions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Onlinequotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the most common forms of car insurance exclusions.

Car insurance exclusions are provisions written in the insurance contract. They exclude coverage for a particular driver or event. Carefully check the Exclusions section before signing any contract.

The most common car insurance exclusions include:

Excluding a certain driver . The insurer may exclude a high-risk driver in the client's household. This will save the policyholder some money. Usually, parents of teen drivers choose to exclude them. Once excluded, that person should not drive the covered car. Otherwise, if the excluded driver causes an accident while uninsured, the policyholder may face several penalties, including fines and the chance of being dropped by the insurer.

Damaging the car on purpose . Intentionally damaging the car is another typical exclusion. Companies will investigate the cause of the damage before resolving any claim. If the damage was caused on purpose, the claim will be rejected and the policyholder can be even accused of a fraud attempt.

Using a personal car for commercial purpose . Many insurance companies will not cover an accident if the vehicle was used to deliver goods or materials at the moment of the accident. For any commercial use, the policyholder must purchase commercial car insurance.

Custom equipment . In order to cover custom parts and equipment, the client must purchase an endorsement. Furthermore, some companies may not agree to customize a car beyond certain limits and will drop coverage. Make sure to talk to an insurance representative before modifying the car.

"The main purpose of exclusions is to mitigate risk and provide legal support for not paying a claim. Make sure to read the exclusions list before you sign any insurance contract", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

