

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended June 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims came in at 218,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report for May.



Employment is expected to climb by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



