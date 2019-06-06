Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officers and Director; Reports Recent Record Sales

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB: WNDMD) Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company"), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, today announced recent appointments and recent sales results.

Appointments of Company Officers and Election of New Board Member

On May 28, 2018, the Board of Directors (the "Board") voted to (i) expand the size of the Board from three (3) to four (4) persons effective immediately (ii), elect J. Michael (Mike) Carmena as a Board member with the office of Vice Chairman and (iii) appoint Zachary (Zach) B. Fleming and Shawn M Bowman as new Company Officers. Additionally, the Company eliminated the role of Chief Executive Officer and appointed Mr. Carmena as the Principal Executive Officer.

As part of the strategic plan initiated by the Board, the Company will manage its operations in two separate divisions going forward: (1) the Surgical Division and (2) the Wound Care Division.

Zachary B. Fleming has been appointed to the position of President, Surgical Division. Mr. Fleming joined the Company as Vice President of Sales in November 2017 and was promoted to Vice President, Surgical in September 2018. Mr. Fleming successfully led the surgical sales organization to growth of approximately forty-percent in 2018 and remains responsible for the management of the expansion of the surgical sales force. Mr. Fleming has spent over thirteen years in the medical industry with Healthpoint Biotherapeutics, Smith & Nephew and Sanara MedTech. Mr. Fleming earned a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University.

Shawn M. Bowman has been appointed to the position of President, Wound Care Division and will lead the strategic expansion of the six previously discussed focus areas of wound care. Mr. Bowman previously served as the Company's Vice President and General Manager, Wound Care since September 2018. Mr. Bowman is a well-respected leader in chronic wound care with eighteen years of key experience in the medical device, biologics and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Sanara MedTech, Mr. Bowman built two successful teams as Senior Vice President of Wellsense, and as a National Sales Director for Smith & Nephew's Advanced Wound Management Division. Mr. Bowman earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Connecticut.

Recent Record Sales

The Company is pleased to report record first quarter revenues of $2.5 million, a 27% increase over prior year and the highest quarterly revenue ever reported by the Company. May 2019 revenues of $1.1 million represented an all-time high sales month for the Company, and year-to-date revenues of $4.5 million through May 31, 2019 increased by $1.0 million, or 29% compared to the same period during the prior year. "The strong sales performance through May reflects the execution of our strategy to expand the Surgical Division's distribution network," said Zach Fleming, President, Surgical Division.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We continue to seek long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that complement our existing portfolio and provide more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech Inc. sells and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and introduced BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI) at the 2019 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Conference. BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser is an FDA cleared patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm. PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation System (AWI) is a portable, safe, no touch, painless, selective Hydro-Mechanical Debridement System that effectively removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue.

