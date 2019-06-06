Manhattan offers the fastest network performance when comparing the boroughs, while Brooklyn and the Bronx record lower speed measurements

New York City residents and commuters are accustomed to fast-paced lifestyles and expect their mobile carriers to provide top-notch performance for all of their daily connected activities. New findings from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveal that Verizon dominated testing in New York City and the Tri-State Area, sweeping the mobile performance awards for the sixth testing period in a row.

In addition to sweeping the awards, Verizon also recorded the fastest data speeds in New York City and the Tri-State Area, with a blistering-fast median download speed of 62.1 Mbps and a median upload speed of 20.8 Mbps. Verizon's lightning-fast median download speed outpaced the fastest speeds recorded in other east coast hubs like Washington D.C. (where AT&T recorded the fastest median download speed at 57.6 Mbps) and Boston (where AT&T recorded the fastest median download speed at 48.8 Mbps). Verizon's New York metro area download speed was also markedly faster than the fastest median download speed found in west coast rival Los Angeles, where AT&T led the way at 36.5 Mbps.

Comparing Data Speeds in New York City's Boroughs

In addition to providing individual carrier highlights during this testing period, RootMetrics also aggregated results from all four networks to provide a comparative look at performance across the boroughs. Although each borough performed well, aggregate data reveals that Manhattan offered the best data speed in the city, with a median download speed of 50.4 Mbps when results were averaged across all four carriers.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's close neighbors, Brooklyn and the Bronx, recorded the slowest median download speeds at 36.6 Mbps and 35.7 Mbps, respectively.

A breakdown of median download speed measurements in New York City's boroughs ranks as follows:

1. Manhattan: 50.4 Mbps 2. Staten Island: 45.3 Mbps 3. Queens: 43.5 Mbps 4. Brooklyn: 36.6 Mbps 5. The Bronx: 35.7 Mbps

"No matter where they are or what they're doing, New Yorkers demand a strong mobile network to support their hyperconnected lives," said Francis Sideco, vice president, technology at IHS Markit. "Verizon again outpaced the other carriers in the Big Apple in this round of testing. However, we also wanted to show how geographical location plays a role in mobile performance. For New Yorkers, it's important to know that data speeds can change when moving across different neighborhoods. The good news is that while Manhattan stood out, we found solid performance across all of the boroughs."

The data performance category reflects how well networks perform at downloading and uploading data and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.

Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in New York City and Tri-State Area, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores. Tests were conducted from April 16 through 29, at 297 indoor locations and while driving 6,144 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.

A Holistic Look at 5G

As network operators across the globe race to deploy 5G, IHS Markit has launched "5G First Look," a new service that provides insight into the world of 5G and how 5G networks perform from the consumer's perspective. It includes 5G readiness benchmarks, 5G smartphone teardown analysis and first look results from 5G network performance testing in South Korea, the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom-with more countries and regions added as 5G networks are launched across the globe.

