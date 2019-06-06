Havas Health & You Network Names Megan Rokosh as First-Ever Global CMO

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the global health-and-wellness marketing network, announced this week that Megan Rokosh has been appointed global CMO. As such, she will unify marketing efforts across all Havas Health & You brands, coordinating global marketing across HH&Y's more than 70 active countries and 4000+ employees.

Previously the director of communications for Havas' media and creative networks in North America, Rokosh brings 13-plus years of global marketing and communications experience across various categories of the agency business. She has worked across a huge array of regional and global clients, partners and media, including MLB, NHL, Disney, Revlon, Walmart, Rogers Communications, UN Women, Cannes, ANA, Forbes, Business Insider, Wall Street Journal, Ad Age, Adweek and hundreds of others. Rokosh will be based in New York and will report directly to Murphy.

"I have never felt more certain about health as a category of influence in the marketplace," said Donna Murphy, global CEO of Havas Health & You. "As we grow quickly and our scope of work broadens from health and wellness communications into technology, data, and platforms, bringing a CMO into our network became a clear necessity. Megan brings an unprecedented understanding of the greater Havas and Vivendi networks, an unmatched ability to commercialize and spark growth, and a profound sense of human purpose in our category. What we can accomplish together is exciting."

"The health and wellness industries are incredibly dynamic right now, penetrating virtually every other industry in the marketplace and evolving by the second," Rokosh said. "The combination of the pace of growth and the unique portfolio of Havas and Vivendi assets creates an incredibly unique set of tools to leverage as HH&Y evolves into its next phase. I couldn't be happier to join this incredible team at such an interesting and purposeful time in the evolution of the business."

In her previous role, Rokosh and team increased Havas' share of voice from 12th to fourth in the United States and co-created the Havas-owned platform "Bands & Brands". Before her time at Havas, Rokosh directed strategy for Rogers Communications, a $26 billion multimedia and telecommunications company. Coming up through the ranks of creative and production, Rokosh personally holds hundreds of billions of impressions on her work and has written and directed for the Stanley Cup playoffs, Texture/Next Issue, Blue Jays, Rogers, Disney and many more. She holds an honors commerce degree from UBC with a specialization in marketing; and completed Harvard Business School's Business of Media, Entertainment and Sports executive program in 2018; she speaks English, French and Spanish.

For more information about Havas Health & You, visit HavasHealthandYou.com.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Carfi

alyssa.carfi@havas.com

1-973-897-6264

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898695/Havas_Health_and_You___Megan_Rokosh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719880/Havas_health_and_you_Logo.jpg