At Intersolar Europe, Gamesa Electric's solar sales director, Enrique de la Cruz explained the key to ensuring high reliability and a low energy price with the company's new central inverter offering.Enrique de la Cruz spoke to pv magazine about Gamesa Electric's new PV 3750 central inverter. One feature that stands out is the company's approach to heat dissipation. Gamesa is among the few manufacturers that use liquid-to-air heat exchangers along with air-to-air versions to keep sensitive electronic components at stable temperatures. The manufacturer claims the system also keeps dust outside ...

