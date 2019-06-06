

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 11 points.



The markets could continue to benefit from continued optimism about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, although lingering trade concerns are likely to keep any buying interest somewhat subdued.



Overall trading activity may also remain light as some traders may stay on the sidelines ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Employment is expected to climb by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The strength on the jobs data could have a notable impact on the perceived prospects for a near-term interest rate cut by the Fed.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly report, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended June 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims came in at 218,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $50.8 billion in April from a revised $51.9 billion in March.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.7 billion from the $50.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower deficit came as the value of imports fell by $5.7 billion or 2.2 percent to $257.6 billion, while the value of exports dropped by $4.6 billion or 2.2 percent to $206.8 billion.



After fluctuating early in the session, stocks moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages extended the substantial rally seen in the previous session.



The major averages reached new highs for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 207.39 points or 0.8 percent to 25,539.57, the Nasdaq climbed 48.36 points or 0.6 percent to 7,575.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 22.88 points or 0.8 percent to 2,826.15.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.48 to $52.16 a barrel after tumbling $1.80 to $51.68 a barrel a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,341.10, up $7.50 compared to the previous session's close of $1,333.60. On Wednesday, gold rose $4.90.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.07 yen compared to the 108.46 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1287 compared to yesterday's $1.1221.



