Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's Parbec Surface Program Concluded, Succesfully Intersects Mineralized Lenses

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTC Pink: RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field exploration at Parbec for May/June 2019 has concluded with the successful intersection of, amongst other positive developments, quartz veins on surface as projected from drillholes intersecting gold south of the Cadillac Break associated with a diorite splay, previously disclosed drill results which were projected to surface as seen below included 5.55 g/t Au over 0.5m in Renforth's PAR-18-86 and in the earlier PAR-08-03 drilled by Globex 2.35 g/t Au over 3.3m.

This program has demonstrated that Parbec, has significant structural complexity, known in some areas to be associated with gold, in other newly exposed areas assays are pending. The program targeted 4 areas of interest, namely (1) the "Diorite Nose" in the NW, where the Diorite Splay and Cadillac Break interact and prior trenching discovered gold, an area (2) south of this, over the Pontiac Sediments and Diorite Splays, an area where prior drill holes intersected gold at depth, (3) the examination of known outcrop in an undrilled area of the Cadillac Break and (4) target gold bearing 2018 grab samples in an undrilled area near the ramp face.

The Diorite Nose/NW area was initially trenched in 2017, returning 1.55 g/t Au over 9m, including 3.94 g/t over 1m (press release May 9 2019). This area was expanded to create a bedrock exposure which was washed, mapped and channelled, with some adjacent unwashed stripping also undertaken. This exposure revealed felsite and porphyry units forming discontinuous lenses, demonstrated as mineralized in prior trenching, and dykes which strongly cross-cut the regional structures, namely the Cadillac Break. In addition to this at least 3 low-angle quartz veins were discovered in the NW and an area of the Cadillac Break schists which contains multiple narrow lenses of diorite, felsite and quartz which strongly resemble mixed-lithology mineralized zones seen in several of Renforth's drillholes in the NW.

The southern Sediment/Splay area was trenched over a diorite/schist unit (a Diorite Splay) forming a prominent ridge and ended in the Pontiac Sediments in the south. This area was mapped in a preliminary fashion only as washing was not possible due to equipment breakdown. The target of this trenching was mineralized veins intersected along the south margin of the diorite in drill holes, several veins were uncovered on surface in expected locations when projected to surface.

The undrilled area of the Cadillac Break with outcrop was stripped and exposed two lenses of a type of felsite set in schist close to the south margin of a large diorite. This area could not be washed but samples were selected.

The undrilled area near the ramp was stripped in the vicinity of the previous grab sample of 1.04 g/t Au taken on a narrow ridge. Stripping revealed a number of bulbous ridges in the area of the original showing, numerous quartz veins were exposed over 5m in strike, these were sampled. Also exposed was a 1.5m wide felsite-type structure striking almost N/S, perpendicular to the Break, this program has highlighted several of these, their presence is of interest as they could have been missed in drilling to date, which has all been carried out perpendicular (almost N/S) to the Break where it would be alongside the structures.

Samples were cut, bagged and tagged in the field by the geologists, they have been delivered for assay and will be reported upon once results are available.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a qualified person pursuant to the guidelines contained in National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical information found in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:905-831-9606

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547922/Renforths-Parbec-Surface-Program-Concluded-Succesfully-Intersects-Mineralized-Lenses