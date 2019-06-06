Issuer Information 1 Issuer Heimavellir hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 440315-1190 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 21380098BQ8B2T7EEQ97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name HEIMA071248 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030807 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFSGR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer HEIMAVELLIR/3.65 BD 20481207 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 4.260.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 4.260.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date January 7, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date December 7, 2048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 3,65% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Choose an item. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention Annað -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date January 7, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 459.98667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 5, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 6, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading June 7, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) HEIMA071248 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------