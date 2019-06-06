

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a bigger decease in the dollar value of imports than the dollar value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $50.8 billion in April from a revised $51.9 billion in March.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.7 billion from the $50.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower deficit came as the value of imports fell by $5.7 billion or 2.2 percent to $257.6 billion, while the value of exports dropped by $4.6 billion or 2.2 percent to $206.8 billion.



The report showed notable decreases in imports of semiconductors, gem diamonds and passenger cars as well as a steep decline in exports of civilian aircraft.



The Commerce Department noted the goods deficit narrowed to $71.7 billion in April from $72.7 billion in March, while the services surplus crept up to $20.9 billion from $20.8 billion.



The politically-sensitive trade deficit with China widened to $29.4 billion in April, as exports decreased to $8.5 billion and imports increased to $37.9 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX