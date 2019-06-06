Blackbird Signs up 14 Post-production Facilities to its New BP3 Program

LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform Blackbird, has signed up 14 post-production facilities to its new Blackbird Productions Partnership Program (BP3) in just 5 months.

Launched in January 2019, BP3 enables leading post-production facilities to offer the Blackbird cloud video platform to media production companies internationally. The BP3 program is in line with Blackbird's strategy of building a commercial model whereby BP3 partners can sell to multiple partners rather than Blackbird selling directly.

Hundreds of TV programs utilise Blackbird in their video production workflows. Popular hits such as Gogglebox, Hunted, Gold Rush and Come Dine With Me use Blackbird to view, edit and log content during the production process each season.

Easy to learn and use, Blackbird is a web-based platform agnostic, cloud-native application that requires no hardware investment. Production teams can access and edit video content via any browser using any device from anywhere in the world for easy, collaborative working. Blackbird's unique flexibility delivers significant cost-savings to any company working with video.

Meeting Blackbird's high levels of product training and service requirements, BP3 partners are carefully selected. The 14 industry leading post facilities already signed up to BP3 include Clear Cut Pictures, Evolutions, Halo, True North, MSV Post and ITV.

Ian McDonough, CEO of Blackbird, said: "We referred to this new model in our annual report and are really pleased that the post production market has quickly adapted to reselling Blackbird as a service on our behalf. This is a win-win-win solution where we provide our patented Blackbird platform, together with high- end one-to-one training to post houses and they in turn build a revenue line through Blackbird. Our end customers have a wide and growing choice of where to go to use Blackbird and know they will get a world class and standardised service."

As well as being widely used in the production sector, Blackbird has a growing global user base across multiple sectors including sports, esports and news - customers include MSG Networks, IMG, Deltatre, NRL, Peloton, Gfinity and TownNews.

Blackbird is exhibiting in the Sports Zone at the Media Production Show in London Olympia from 11 - 12 June 2019. The company will also be delivering a presentation - 'Creating sports clips and highlights in the cloud: speed and simplicity' - at 3pm on the first day of the show.

For more information about BP3 visit: www.blackbird.video/BP3

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

Websites

www.blackbird.video

Social media

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

