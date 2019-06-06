Issuer Information Issuer Heimavellir hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no 440315-1190 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 21380098BQ8B2T7EEQ97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Short name HEIMA071225 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000030799 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code DBFSGR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer HEIMAVELLIR/3.2 BD 20251207 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued 1.140.000.000 kr. amount -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total amount 0 previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at 1.140.000.000 kr. this time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in 20.000.000 kr. CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization Other type -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization N/A type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if N/A other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary January 7, 2019 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of 84 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment 12 frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date December 7, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,20% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating N/A interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound Simple Interest interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, N/A if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count Annað convention -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count 30E/360 convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from December 17, 2018 date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary January 7, 2019 coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of 84 coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular The repayment of the bond is not in line with the bond's cash flow, then duration. The bond is to be repaid in full over 7 years with how 84 payments in total, that is a payment is due every month. For the first 83 installments the payments are the same as for a 30 year indexed annuity that has 360 installments, one every month. But on the maturity date, the 7th of December 2025, the ramainder of the principal, accrued interest and indexation will be repaid in full. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / Clean Price clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or Daily Index monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or N/A monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 459.98667 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date December 17, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional N/A information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading Registered at Yes CSD -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Nasdaq CSD Iceland depository -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of June 5, 2019 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval June 6, 2019 of Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of June 7, 2019 admission to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading code HEIMA071225 (Ticker) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS name -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static No volatility guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic No volatility guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------