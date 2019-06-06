

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) recalled three-pong wall plug adapters due to risk of electric shock. The wall plug is part of Apple AC world travel adapter kits.



The company noted that the three-pong wall plug can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter that might result in electric shock. There were six reports of electrical shock from the product, all outside U.S., but no reports of incidents or injuries from U.S. consumers.



Apple has sold 814 thousand units and 81 thousand were sold in Canada. The product was manufactured in China and imported by Apple.



The world travel kit, sold at Apple stores, home electronics stores as well as online site, contain both three-pong and two prong alternate current wall plug adapters that suit various electrical outlets across the globe.



Apple said it has redesigned the three-pong adapters and the new one comes with white and gray on the inside portion, while the recalled one was in white with no letters on the inside slot.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers can contact Apple at 800-275-2273 or can visit their website link at the bottom of the page.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX