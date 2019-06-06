THE stock breakout of June 2019 according to us should be Under Armour (UAA). It is a text book chart breakout combined with super strong fundamentals and financials published last month. It's the type of combination we desire to see in order to get excited. It may qualify as one of the top opportunities for 2019. First of all, let's be clear that we don't pick Under Armour as the breakout stock of the month just because JP Morgan upgraded it (source). As per our 100 investing tips we "start with the chart', always. The chart of Under Armour's stock ...

