

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said the United States is considering imposing tariffs on additional Chinese products worth $300 exported to the U.S.



'Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time,' Trump said before boarding Air Force One in Ireland to attend D-Day commemorations in France.



'But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,' he told reporters. Trump did not specify the goods that he is targeting.



China responded by saying that it will fight to the end if the United States decides to escalate tensions.



'China does not want to fight a trade war, but also is not afraid of one. If the United States willfully decides to escalate trade tensions, we'll adopt necessary countermeasures and resolutely safeguard the interests of China and its people,' China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a news conference.



The latest action that escalates US-China trade tensions comes a day after the International Monetary Fund warned that the tariff hike by the two economic super powers could cut global economic output by 0.5 percent in 2020.



On May 10, the Trump administration had decided to raise tariffs on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent with effect from June 1. In a retaliatory move, China announced plans to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.



The US government began collecting import duty at an increased rate on Chinese goods arriving in its seaports after the expiry of the June 1 deadline.



Simultaneously, China also started implementing the revised higher tariffs on targeted U.S. goods that reached its ports.



