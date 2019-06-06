The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 05 June 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 05 June 2019 95.02p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 92.73p per ordinary share







06 June 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45