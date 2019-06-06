sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,97 Euro		+0,025
+0,85 %
WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 Ticker-Symbol: 17LA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,955
3,11
16:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LENTA LTD GDR
LENTA LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENTA LTD GDR2,97+0,85 %