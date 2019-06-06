Tin Cup American, The Story of The Spaniard or Hine Rare VSOP - 3 Sipping Gifts For Father's Day, Doorstep delivery available through CaskCartel.com. "Walking Dead" Bourbon has been Announced

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Father's Day is getting closer and if you haven't decided yet what to get for your beloved dad, CaskCartel.com can help you. For a hardworking dad, a moment of relaxation and a high-quality whiskey can be all that he dreams for. CaskCartel.com offers top premium spirits, which can also be shipped at your dad's front door, along with a free personalized gift message.

A Remarkable Colorado Whiskey, Proofed With Rocky Mountains Water

Tin Cup American Whiskey is the marvelous concoction of Colorado-based Jess Graber. The drink pays homage to Colorado gold miners who used to drink their whiskey from a tin cup. With more than 40 years of experience as a distiller, Jess managed to create a high-rye whiskey, with a bourbon-style profile, but more powerful and with a more pronounced spicy flavor. The palate is sweet, with hints of toasted rye, vanilla, butterscotch and caramel and a warming, short finish that mimics that palate. It is a fantastic drink that blends so well with so many cocktails and makes it a perfect gift. Shop this amazing whiskey online at CaskCartel.com and have this trophy juice delivered to your doorstep.

The Beautiful Story of the Spaniard Whiskey Aged In Sherry And Red Wine Casks

The Story of the Spaniard is the latest addition of ever-innovative crew from Compass Box. The precious drink is a blend of malt whiskeys matured in a range of Spanish red wine, Sherry and virgin French oak, bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV). Full, soft and sumptuous on the palate with notes of citrus peel, red wine and spices. The finish is long, with hints of rich vanilla pannacotta, ripe berries and cherries. Clearly a highly delectable dram, ideal for late evening sipping. This blend along with many other Compass Box products are available for doorstep delivery at CaskCartel.com

A Noble Drink, For Refined Connoisseurs

Hine Rare VSOP Fine Champagne Cognac is truly worthy of its "Fine" title. The legal designation of "Fine Champagne" means that the eaux-de-vie used are all from the Grande or Petite Champagne areas, with at least 50% from Grande Champagne. There is no wonder that premium drink scored 95/100 at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Featuring a terrific, full-bodied palate, with fresh cream, vanilla and toffee hints, the sensorial journey has a warm, smooth finish, that will let you desire for more. A noble drink, perfect for a corporate gift or a Father's Day gift. You can never go wrong gifting a premium spirit. This gives truth to the meaning a gift that keeps on giving. Get this or any other spirited gift delivered thru CaskCartel.com

Diageo Launches "Spirits of the Apocalypse" - A Kentucky Bourbon Made For Walking Dead Fans And Not Only

Walking Dead fans and whiskey-lovers will be pleased to know that a "Walking Dead" bourbon will make survival easier. Labeled "Spirits of the Apocalypse" The Walking Dead whiskey is a Kentucky bourbon proofed to 47% ABV, with a striking, post-apocalyptic label design.

