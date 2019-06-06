

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google LLC (GOOG) Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire business intelligence platform provider Looker in $2.6 billion all cash deal. Upon closing the acquisition, the big data startup will be part of Google cloud.



Google expects that the addition will provide more comprehensive analytics solution to its customers. Looker will help gain insights by integrating and ingesting data and also to embed analytics as well as visualization, the tech giant noted.



Confirming the agreement, Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google said, 'We are excited to welcome Looker to Google Cloud and look forward to working together to help our customers solve some of their biggest challenges.'



Commenting on the deal, Google Cloud's new CEO Thomas Kurian said the combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable customers to harness data in new ways to drive their digital transformation.



Privately held Looker was founded in 2012 by Lloyd Tabb and Ben Porterfield with its headquarters in Santa Cruz, California. Tabb is serving as CTO and Porterfield is the Vice President - Engineering.



Fran Bein, CEO of Looker noted that the acquisition 'solidifies ours as well as Google Cloud's commitment to multi-cloud. Looker customers can expect continuing support of all cloud databases like Amazon Redshift, Azure SQL, Snowflake, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Teradata and more.'



