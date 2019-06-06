Mhealthcoin: How Blockchain Can Boost Your Health

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Young, elderly, man, woman, dumb, wise, rich or poor no one can skip death, but everyone can amplify their existence and living.

The top 10 causes of death

Welcome to mHealthcoin and today we will discuss the Top 10 causes of death in the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, Of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide in 2016, more than half (54%) were due to the top 10 causes. Ischaemic heart disease and stroke are the world's biggest killers, accounting for a combined 15.2 million deaths in 2016. These diseases have remained the leading causes of death globally in the last 15 years.

Why do we need to know the reasons people die?

Cause-of-death statistics help health authorities determine the focus of their public health actions. A country in which deaths from heart disease and diabetes rise rapidly over a period of a few years, for example, has a strong interest in starting a vigorous program to encourage lifestyles to help prevent these illnesses. Similarly, if a country recognizes that many children are dying of pneumonia, but only a small portion of the budget is dedicated to providing effective treatment, it can increase spending in this area.

High-income countries have systems in place for collecting information on causes of death. Many low- and middle-income countries do not have such systems, and the numbers of deaths from specific causes have to be estimated from incomplete data. Improvements in producing high-quality cause-of-death data are crucial for improving health and reducing preventable deaths in these countries.

Skip death for sometimes with Wearable Health Devices

Everybody has a chance to become healthy and skip those diseases by means of a healthy lifestyle. Exercise is a big factor to achieve a healthy life, However, not all can perform this due to some reasons. Doctors should recommend healthy lifestyle modifications more often but for it's impossible as many people are far from public hospitals, so is this the revolution of WHD?

According to the 2017 Global Health Industry Trends Survey conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), among the top 20 trends in 2017, the Wearing device continued to maintain its position in the second year of the champion. It also showed that some trends that have emerged in 2017 remain unchanged in 2018 (for example, high-intensity interval training, Educated, Certified, and Experienced fitness professionals and wearable technology.

These are all solid evidence to support the strong demand for wearable devices from the global market. We are going to meet or even lead the demands towards a higher degree of usage of wearable devices advanced with the blockchain technology.

Wearable Health Devices for good reasons are increasingly and it helps a lot of humans to monitor their health status better. It will also help people to perform such exercise more fun and time-saving. So why would you skip it?

1960 when the first wearable computer created by mathematics professor Edward Thorp, and over the next couple of decades, fitness and Health also get benefited in such creative technology.

"The sky's the limit when it comes to wearable tech in healthcare and potential innovations extend way beyond activity trackers, We're already seeing sensors that improve quality of life, enable home diagnostics, make virtual health and remote monitoring possible, and that's just the tip of the iceberg." - Forbes

Blockchain to improve the Wearable Technology

Some Medical University and Health Organisations have already noticed that Blockchain and AI technology is a big fit in Healthcare, indeed it already finds a home in a variety type of medicine.

Who are we?

A team of sports advocates in Hong Kong, who is looking forward to a better future of everyone's health through our this blockchain based free health platform to manage your healthiness with an incentive; mHealthcoin.

The world's first 24/7-health-focused platform that rewards you with mHealthCoin or tokens each time you engage in your healthy life and wellness. By syncing your SmartWearable Devices to our mHealthCoin Apps, users will be rewarded with mHealthToken through calories consumption in early stage

A Life-friendly demand Applications

For Kids

GPS trace function is added for parents to trace the location of their children

For Elderly

SOS function is added for the elderly to use under emergent situation and calling

For Help



monitor their body situations

For Sport



A digital training system designed to keep users fit and motivated for life, features diversified exercises instruction video which will build a series of workouts based on users' individual goal and training preferences

loT for Home Appliance



To provide the user with a one-stop solution for a smarter living style, IoT technology will be developed to our smart devices in the later stage. Users can control their connected home anywhere at mHealthcCoin APP or even wearable devices. One simple interface can be used for total home control of multiple equipments of your home via Smart Living system at in-home & out-of-home, so that you can turn on your air-condition and cooling your house before you step in your home.

MHealthcoin, launch an ICO that will support the project that we've started. The funds will use for the development of will our products, app, and devices.

To contribute, you will need to go to the mHealthcoin Website, and log in or create a new account. The price of mHealthCoin increases every week, So be sure to join early.

The ICO is live and will run until June 30.

MHealthcoin, are still planning on the future events, please look for our update in the social networks.

Let us all stay healthy and active, Hold your MHEC and mine your own Health.

Maybe, We'll all die one day after all. We're all eventually going to die and be forgotten, then what was the purpose of living? Well, every second that you are living with your loved ones, isn't it a priceless reason to live?

Sources: The top 10 causes of death

