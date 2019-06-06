Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their recent article on medical devices packaging trends 2019. The article provides comprehensive insights into some of the key trends that are shaping the future of medical devices packaging. The article also highlights how medical devices companies can adapt to these evolving trends and innovations in the market.

Packaging directly impacts a company's sale, especially in the case of medical devices companies. For medical devices companies, packaging must ensure longer shelf-life and should be robust to withstand shipping processes. Also, it becomes imperative for medical devices companies to follow packaging guidelines and also adhere to the FDA regulations. Medical devices companies must also adapt to the latest trends in the packaging to stay ahead of their peers. As changes in market trends affect the overall business growth, companies that identify the changing trends can adapt quickly to them and stay ahead of their competitors.

Medical devices packaging trends 2019

Green designs

Nowadays, companies are more focusing on reducing material and energy required in packaging. Also, they are aiming at reducing the number of components used in the overall package. This is where green designs come into play. By involving a medical devices packaging partner in the initial stages of product development, companies can create packaging that is innovative and sustainable. This also helps companies ensure greater efficiency in their overall packaging process.

Recycling programs

Packaging is a highly time-consuming and difficult process for medical device companies. Also, with the growing awareness around the reuse of plastics, it becomes imperative for medical device companies to recover and use existing plastics. It even becomes essential for medical devices companies to continually monitor the latest medical devices packaging innovations that offer sustainable benefits.

Efficient and cost-saving transport

Transportation is also a major part of the business process, especially in the case of medical devices companies. With the use of simulation tools and software, companies can optimize inventory planning, minimize cost, and maximize efficiency. Even bulk freight shipments are helping medical devices companies to focus on sustainability. Involving a medical devices partner that can help in every process of packaging allows medical devices companies to minimize transportation cost and enhance efficiency.

