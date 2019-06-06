Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALCOR), French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, yesterday received the Grand Prix in its category.

Created in partnership with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Grand Prix of Growth Companies rewards French companies that have experienced strong growth over the past three years. Supported by many institutions, including Medef, CroissancePlus and CPME, the Grand Prix selects more than 200 companies to encourage audacity, ambition and leadership.

Jacques Gardette, CEO of BIOCORP, was awarded yesterday the Grand Prix at the Pavillon d'Armenonville in Paris, during an evening dedicated to entrepreneurship: "It is a great pleasure to receive this award in the name of all BIOCORP employees, and I would like to thank the organizers and especially the Leaders League. This trophy rewards our strategy to figure out BIOCORP as a supplier of rupture for the pharmaceutical laboratories and major contractors in the field of health. The very soon launch on the market of our connected device Mallya is a good illustration of it ".

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

