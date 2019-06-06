Food Processing Suppliers Association: Food Safety, IIoT and Technological Innovations Take Center Stage In PROCESS Expo University Educational Program

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today the list of sessions that will make up the PROCESS EXPO U educational program as part of this year's PROCESS EXPO, taking place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place. This exceptional technical program will take place on the PROCESS EXPO show floor and has been designed to address critical areas such as:

Key Automation Technologies

Turning Data into Information

Creating the Secure Digital Factory

Sustainability Topics in Processing and/or Packaging

Alternative Forms of Production

Innovative Technologies Coming to Manufacturing Facilities

Labor Saving Improvements in Food Processing

Balancing Capital Investment with Sustainability Goals

Energy Savings in Food Production and Packaging

A full listing of the courses can be found on www.myprocessexpo.com/process-expo-university/

Also released today are the sessions that the Food Safety Summit is sponsoring at PROCESS EXPO, as part of its partnership with the event. These courses include:

What Food Processors Need to Know to Protect Their Brand

How Food Processors Should Be Working with their Local Food & Drug Officials

Food Safety Transportation Act and the Impact for Food Processors

Microbial Intervention in Food Processing

Food Safety Tips for Produce Processors

Food Fraud and Intentional Adulteration

"The educational program at PROCESS EXPO is the perfect complement to any attendee's day at the show," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "This program includes such a wide variety of topics in processing and packaging technology and appeals to all different industry segments, just like the show floor exhibits.

Once again, we have placed the educational theaters conveniently on the floor and will set the schedule to make it easy for our customers to slip in between booth visits and other show floor activities to see the sessions they are interested in."

"This year's program brings together a host of subject matter experts that provide a unique perspective on these important topics," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "From university professors to cutting edge food industry entrepreneurs and suppliers to the industry, our speakers are prepared to discuss some of today's biggest issues and help food and beverage processors better understand these challenges, their potential solutions and what we can expect in the near future."

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

