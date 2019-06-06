Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Mansion Inducted to 2019 TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for Certificate of Excellence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VINO), a company with a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, today announced that its Argentina-based luxury hotel, Algodon Mansion, has been inducted to TripAdvisor's 2019 Hall of Fame for yet again receiving an annual Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence award celebrates businesses that have continually delivered a quality customer experience, taking into account the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

The TripAdvisor Hall of Fame was created to recognize hotels that won its Certificate of Excellence award for five consecutive years. Algodon Mansion has won the Certificate of Excellence award for the years 2014 through 2019.

"We are very pleased to announce that our hotel has again won the prestigious distinction of TripAdvisor Hall of Fame member and another Certificate of Excellence," stated Scott Mathis, Algodon Hotel's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "This award is truly an honor, there is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by our satisfied customers. The TripAdvisor Hall of Fame and its Certificate of Excellence is a remarkable vote of confidence to our continued business success and commitment to service excellence.

"TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world's largest travel platform," said Neela Pal, Vice Pres ident of Brand, TripAdvisor. "This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewed places to eat, stay, and explore."

About Algodon Mansion

Algodon Mansion in Buenos Aires features 10 spacious luxury suites - some exceeding 1,200 square feet and all keeping with the stately property's Belle Époque architecture. Exuding old-world Argentinean charm while providing state-of-the-art luxuries, Algodon Mansion includes 24-hour concierge service, a fine-dining restaurant serving Argentine cuisine, a wine cellar, lobby bar, a covered outside patio and fireplace, and a luxurious rooftop pool, sauna, spa and bar. For more information on Algodon Mansion, please visit www.algodonhotels.com.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (VINO) owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets including Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is already well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. Headquartered in New York City, our company is one of the few public vehicles structured to participate in the growth of Argentina's asset values. In addition to our e-commerce fashion brand (GauchoBuenosAires.com), our luxury portfolio includes Algodon Mansion, an all-suite luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires, located in the heart of the city's luxury residential and embassy district, as well as Algodon Wine Estates, a wine, wellness, culinary and sport resort encompassing 4,138 acres in San Rafael, Mendoza. Assets at Algodon Wine Estates include over 400 estate lots currently for sale on half of its developed property, while the newly acquired other half is slated for future development. Algodon Wine Estates also includes 325 acres of fine wine vineyards, featuring old vines dating back to 1946, a winery that has earned international accolades for Algodon Fine Wines (currently for sale throughout the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Argentina), and a developing wine and wellness resort that features vineyard golf and tennis. For more information, please visit www.gauchoholdings.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," " will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

