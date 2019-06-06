

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to experience choppy trading Thursday afternoon. The major averages have spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 10.86 points or 0.1 percent at 7,564.61, the Dow is up 38.42 points or 0.2 percent at 25,577.99 and the S&P 500 is up 1.44 points or 0.1 percent at 2,827.59.



The lackluster performance on Wall Street comes as traders weigh optimism about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve against lingering concerns about U.S. trade disputes.



Traders also seem reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.



Employment is expected to climb by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



The strength of the jobs data could have a notable impact on the perceived prospects for a near-term interest rate cut by the Fed.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly report, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended June 1st.



The report said initial jobless claims came in at 218,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $50.8 billion in April from a revised $51.9 billion in March. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.7 billion from the $50.0 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower deficit came as the value of imports fell by $5.7 billion or 2.2 percent to $257.6 billion, while the value of exports dropped by $4.6 billion or 2.2 percent to $206.8 billion.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Networking stocks continue to see considerable strength, however, with the NYSE Arca Networking Index surging up by 1.5 percent.



Ciena (CIEN) is leading the sector higher after the networking company reported fiscal second quarter results well above analyst estimates.



Notable strength has also emerged among pharmaceutical and tobacco stocks, while weakness remains visible among transportation stocks.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.8 basis points at 2.095 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX