Arcutis, Inc. Appoints Scott Burrows as Vice President, Finance

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Arcutis, Inc., a privately held immuno-dermatology drug development company addressing significant unmet needs in dermatology, today announced the appointment of Scott Burrows as Vice President, Finance. Mr. Burrows will be responsible for Financial Planning and Analysis and Treasury.

"We are delighted for Scott to join Arcutis as our Vice President of Finance," said John Smither, Arcutis' Chief Financial Officer. "Scott brings tremendous expertise in finance in the biopharmaceutical industry. His broad executive experience will be a valuable addition to Arcutis."

Mr. Burrows has over 15 years of experience as a biopharmaceutical finance executive. Prior to joining Arcutis, he was the Head of International Investor Relations for Shire Plc in Zug, Switzerland. Previously, he spent 15 years at Amgen in various Finance roles of increasing responsibility, including Financial Planning & Analysis, Treasury, and Investor Relations. Mr. Burrows started his career as a management consultant with Arthur Andersen in Los Angeles. He received both his MBA and Bachelor's degrees from UCLA and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs that address significant unmet medical needs in immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop best-in-class molecules against biologically validated targets, leveraging our industry-leading development expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments in less time, at lower cost and with lower risk than other approaches. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-250) for multiple indications including, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

