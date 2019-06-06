Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 30, 2019 to June 5, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 30.05.2019 239,896 47.0793 11,294,136 XPAR 30.05.2019 65,000 47.1093 3,062,105 BATE 30.05.2019 125,000 47.1145 5,889,313 CHIX 30.05.2019 60,000 47.1074 2,826,444 TRQX 31.05.2019 327,923 46.2368 15,162,110 XPAR 31.05.2019 65,000 46.2559 3,006,634 BATE 31.05.2019 125,000 46.2876 5,785,950 CHIX 31.05.2019 60,000 46.2586 2,775,516 TRQX 03.06.2019 268,758 46.5585 12,512,969 XPAR 03.06.2019 52,500 46.5896 2,445,954 BATE 03.06.2019 130,000 46.5900 6,056,700 CHIX 03.06.2019 70,000 46.5912 3,261,384 TRQX 04.06.2019 243,619 46.9359 11,434,477 XPAR 04.06.2019 64,282 46.9355 3,017,108 BATE 04.06.2019 125,000 46.9369 5,867,113 CHIX 04.06.2019 60,000 46.9438 2,816,628 TRQX 05.06.2019 275,085 46.9094 12,904,072 XPAR 05.06.2019 65,000 46.9516 3,051,854 BATE 05.06.2019 125,000 46.9554 5,869,425 CHIX 05.06.2019 60,000 46.9435 2,816,610 TRQX Total 2,607,063 46.7409 121,856,500

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

