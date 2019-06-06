

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Thursday, with investors largely tracking corporate news for direction.



The benchmark SMI ended up 23.67 points, or 0.25%, at 9,682.00, after scaling a low of 9,665.91 and a high of 9,757.81 in the session.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended on a firm note, with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 0.55%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down by 0.02%.



Bank stocks were weak after Switzerland's competition authority said four British and U.S. banks were fined 90 million Swiss francs for rigging the foreign exchange market. It also said that an investigation is still underway into Credit Suisse.



Shares of Credit Suisse declined 1.8% and Julius Baer ended nearly 1% down. UBS closed lower by 0.25%.



Julius Baer said on Wednesday that it successfully placed additional tier 1 bond in a 300 million Swiss francs transaction, mostly with private banks and institutional investors in Switzerland.



Geberit, Adecco and SGS also closed weak.



Roche Holding shares ended 1.7% up. Zurich Insurance gained 0.8% and Swisscom moved up by about 0.6%.



