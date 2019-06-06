

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jamba Juice is dropping 'Juice' from its name and will now be simply known as 'Jamba.'



The health food chain said it is shortening its name to Jamba 'to reflect its expanded menu that features smoothies, juices, bowls, boosts and fun size on-the-go bites.'



Jamba said its loyal fans have been calling it 'Jamba' for years, but the official name change will kicks off with updates to its website and menus. The company also plans to launch new packaging and store signage beginning later this summer.



'We've been offering balanced ingredients on the go for almost 30 years and must continue to evolve to meet our guests' ever-changing definition of wellness,' said Jamba's President Geoff Henry. 'We're staying true to our heritage as an innovator in the space and refreshing the brand to stay focused on how we can make it easier, better and faster for guests to live a more active lifestyle.'



The company said it is revamping its e-commerce platform to be more responsive, easier to access, and faster. Jamba is releasing an all new mobile friendly website and mobile app.



Jamba has also partnered with Postmates and Uber Eats, which will allow its customers to order the full menu of Jamba products from comfort of home or office.



