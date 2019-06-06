Amina Oyagbola Honored with the HR People Magazine's 'Lifetime Achievement' Award

The HR People Magazine Awards are a celebration of excellence in the HR profession by individuals that have excelled in various organizations.

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Amina Oyagbola, managing consultant of AKMS Consulting Ltd and founder of WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), was honored last night with the 'HR People Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award' for her contributions to the development of Human Resources within Nigeria.

Amina Oyagbola is an internationally respected leader in HR, and during her 12-year tenure as a member of the MTN leadership team, successfully mentored a wealth of future leaders who have gone on to lead their own organizations. Under Oyagbola's leadership, MTN became the first company in Nigeria to be accredited with the Investors in People Gold Standard in 2015, was named the Most Admired and Most Valuable Brand by Brand Africa 100, and in 2016 was recognized as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria.

Oyagbola has since focused her efforts on leading positive change for women in the workplace, and her work with WISCAR has gained international notoriety. The foundation's mission is to "initiate and promote the emergence of a highly motivated, and talented female workforce that are not only valuable role models, but also agents of positive cultural and policy change within their respective organizations and spheres of influence."

The awards have had participation from leading companies in Nigeria with several having won the awards in various categories. Amina Oyagbola is only the 3rd recipient of this exclusive award, with past recipients including Dr. Christopher Kolade, and Victor Famuyibo.

The HR People Magazine Awards are partnered with BOC UK and are winners are voted on by 11 judges from four nationalities across five countries. They are the leading HR Awards in Africa. For more information about the HR People Magazine Awards, visit: http://www.hrpmagazineawards.com/About-The-Awards

About Amina Oyagbola:

Amina Oyagbola is an innovative leader in business with her 30+ year career spanning consulting, banking, oil, and telecommunications. In addition to her role at AKMS Consulting Ltd, Ms. Oyagbola is a member of multiple organizations including her role as Chair of The Africa Leadership Initiative - West Africa, and founder and chair of WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers), a not-for-profit leadership initiative for professional women. Amina Oyagbola's hard work has given her worldwide recognition as she was nominated as an emerging African Leader by the Europe/Africa Aspen Institute.

