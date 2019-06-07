

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see preliminary April results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to see a score of 96.0, up from 95.9 in March, while the coincident is tipped to rise to 100.2 from 99.4.



Japan also will see April figures for household spending and labor cash earnings. Household spending is expected to add 2.7 percent on year, up from 2.1 percent in March. Labor cash earnings are tipped to fall an annual 0.7 percent after sliding 1.9 percent in the previous month. Real cash earnings are called lower by 1.5 percent after sliding 2.5 percent a month earlier.



Australia will provide April numbers for home loans and also see May results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG.



Home loans are expected to fall 0.3 percent on month after tumbling 2.8 percent in March, while investment lending is predicted to rise 1.0 percent after losing 2.7 percent. The construction index score in April was 42.6.



New Zealand will release Q1 figures for the volume of all building, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.1 percent on quarter after gaining 2.7 percent in the three months prior.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival, while Indonesia remains shuttered for Eid-ul-Fitr.



