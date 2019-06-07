

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc.'s (T) WarnerMedia has abandoned its plan for a three-tiered streaming service and instead will likely package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros. TV shows and movies into one offering at a price of between $16 and $17 per month, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The subscription service will debut in 'beta' form later this year, the Journal said and is expected to be fully up and running as early as next March.



WarnerMedia is also considering rolling out an ad-supported version of the streaming service - at a cheaper price - later in 2020, the report said.



In April, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced that it would launch its streaming services Disney+ in the U.S. on November 12 for $6.99 per month, which would below Netflix price of $13 per month.



