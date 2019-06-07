

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT), an information technology, consulting and business process services company, said that its founder Azim Premji will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019 after having led the company for five decades. However, he will continue to serve on the Board as Non-Executive Director and Founder Chairman.



Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company.



The company also said that Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Abidali Neemuchwala will be re-designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



The changes will be effective July 31, 2019, subject to shareholder approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX