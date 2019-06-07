Asia's Leading Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan named some of Asia's leading companies recognized for their achievements in its recipients list for the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards earlier today.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the awards identify and honor the best in class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year
ADVANTECH CO., LTD
Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
AERODYNE GROUP
Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
AUM BIOSCIENCES
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
EDOTCO GROUP
Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award
EPS HOLDINGS, INC.
Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare Industries New Product Innovation Award
LOCAL POWER CO LTD
Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management Technology Innovation Award
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO
Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value Leadership Award
VERTIV CO.
Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award
VERTIV CO.
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award
MEDEZE
COUNTRY
Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year
FASPAY
Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award
HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA
Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR
Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership Award
1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD
Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award
CUCKOO
Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year
OFO TECH SDN BHD
Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year
DITROLIC SDN BHD
Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award
GD EXPRESS SDN BHD
Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year
KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD
Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award
UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD
Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC
Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
MEDEZE
Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award
SUPERNAP (THAILAND) CO., LTD
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Overall Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Branch Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - ATM Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Mobile Experience
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Net Promoter Score
UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
Vietnam Hospital of the Year
HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION
