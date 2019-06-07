Prince's 'Originals' Now Live Exclusively On TIDAL

Hear the Album on TIDAL.com/Prince

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now live exclusively on TIDAL, Prince's newest album, Originals, was pulled directly from the historic archive of Prince's music. The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased recordings that highlight the impact Prince had on modern music and the foundation of many artists' careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate.

In the spirit of sharing Prince's music with his fans as he wanted, the album is also available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL's HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the artist intended the tracks to sound.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers-which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.