

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) said Friday that it appointed Paul Hudson, 51 years, as its Chief Executive Officer, to succeed Olivier Brandicourt who has decided to retire.



Paul Hudson, who most recently was Chief Executive Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Member of the Executive Committee of Novartis, will replace Brandicourt on September 1, 2019.



Paul Hudson spent his 28-years career with major pharmaceutical companies such as Schering Plough, Astra Zeneca and Novartis. He will move to Paris.



