sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,82 Euro		+0,026
+0,27 %
WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,815
9,903
09:57
9,803
9,891
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC9,82+0,27 %